Reputed gang member sentenced in shooting death of innocent teen Aamir Griffin in Queens

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A reputed gang member that pleaded guilty to killing an innocent 14-year-old boy on a basketball court in Queens was sentenced on Wednesday.

Sean Brown, 21, admitted to killing Aamir Griffin in October 2019 at the Baisley Park Houses in South Jamaica.

On Wednesday morning, he tried to withdraw his plea deal, but the judge would not allow it.

He was sentenced to 25 years behind bars and five years post release supervision in Griffin's death. He also got an additional five years for criminal possession of a weapon to run consecutively.

"Aamir Griffin's killer has been brought to justice, but we know the heartache continues for his loved ones," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. "No child should feel unsafe going to a park and no parent should ever have to bury a child. Gang gun violence has caused too much harm in our communities. We will continue to do everything in our power to get illegal guns off our streets in order to prevent another family from suffering such a tragedy."

Police say Brown believed he was shooting at a rival gang member.

In January, Brown stunned the courtroom when he backed out at the last minute of an initial plea arrangement.

However, he finally pleaded guilty in March in connection to the shooting and admitted to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the 2019 slaying. He also also pleaded guilty to a weapon possession charge in an unrelated case.

