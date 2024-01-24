Alleged gang member stuns court and decides to reject plea deal, stand trial in teen's death

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A man charged in the 2019 fatal shooting of an innocent 14-year-old boy playing basketball was expected to formally plead guilty on Wednesday but apparently changed his mind.

Sean Brown, an alleged gang member, is believed to have mistook Aamir Griffin for a rival on Oct. 26, 2019.

Griffin was on the court at the Baisley Park Houses in South Jamaica when he was fatally struck.

The Queens District Attorney and her team of investigators were in court Wednesday to hear Brown formally accept a plea deal, but they never got it.

In a last-minute decision, Brown changed his mind and decided to take his chances at trial.

He will be tried on two separate indictments, one charging him with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree conspiracy in the case of the shooting death of Griffin; the other with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The plea deal was for 30 years. He now faces two trials and the possibility of 40 years behind bars.

Next month, he will stand trial on the gun possession charge.

RELATED | NYPD, teammates of slain teen use basketball to honor his memory, crack down on guns

Aamir Griffin's former teammates and the NYPD used basketball to honor his memory and to urge people to speak up if someone they know has a gun. Jim Dolan has the details.

