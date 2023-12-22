$3K reward offered after abandoned dog found at Connecticut industrial park

NAUGATUCK, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police are looking for information after a female pit bull was left abandoned at Naugatuck Industrial Park last week.

A $3,000 reward is being offered by Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates in exchanged for information that leads to an arrest, according to their website.

The abandoned dog was discovered on December 16 near a plastic crate in a roadway, suggesting a prolonged period of confinement, police say.

Both the dog and the crate were found covered in feces, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to the abandoned dog is asked to call Naugatuck Animal Control at 203-729-4324.

