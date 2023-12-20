New bill could force Chick-fil-A to make big change in New York State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new bill could force Chick-fil-A to make a big change in New York State.
The legislation would require all food services at rest areas to be open seven days a week.
Chick-fil-A has been closed each Sunday since it first opened. As of now, there are seven Chick-fil-A locations on the Thruway with three more scheduled to be built.
The restaurant chain has not commented on the bill.
