Making Strides Against Breast Cancer with ABC7 and American Cancer Society

ABC7 has partnered with the American Cancer Society for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks throughout the Tri-state area.For more than two decades, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has united communities in the fight against this deadly disease and funded breakthrough research, 24/7 support for breast cancer patients, and access to lifesaving screenings.The American Cancer Society started Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks to unite communities in the fight against this deadly disease. Today, Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation - and they do more than just walk. It helps to raise money for the American Cancer Society to fund groundbreaking breast cancer research and provide patient services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment, and a live 24/7 cancer helpline.Find and participate in a walk or donate to this cause! Click the link below for more info.Saving lives from breast cancer starts one team, one walker, and one dollar at a time. We know that the American Cancer Society is the leader in the fight to end breast cancer. We know that supporting them will ensure that if you need someone to talk to any time of the day or night, they'll be there. If your friend is losing her hair from chemo, your mother needs a ride to treatment, or a loved one needs a place to stay when treatment is far from home, they will be there to help.This year marks WABC's 27th year working with the American Cancer Society.