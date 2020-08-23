Search on for kids who broke into New Jersey farm, rode animals overnight

Abma's Farm posted on social media Sunday that what likely began as an act of adolescent boredom turned into illegal acts of trespassing, animal abuse, and attempted robbery.
On 10 p.m. Saturday, Jimmy Abma, a fourth-generation farmer, got a Snapchat photo of a girl sitting on one of the donkeys.
A member of the organization explained that the farm is a working farm and four families live there.
"It is NOT a playground, especially at 11 pm," said Janet DeBries Hermann. "Breaking into our farm and barnyard is not only a liability to you but more importantly to our animals. It's clear that our animals were disturbed and violated by this group of trespassers who proceeded to ride our donkeys. Our animals are very shaken and skiddish compared to their normal calm and relaxed nature, and our mini horse has signs of physical abuse."
ALSO READ | Woman determined to find owner of parrot who flew into her NYC apartment
Hermann said several gates were left open and they still cannot account for all of their rabbits and ducks because some are missing.
Abma also added that one of the donkeys had lipstick on it.
The farm is continuing to assess the animals' physical and emotional states with the help of a veterinarian and animal control.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wyckoff police at (201) 891-2121.
ALSO READ | Pony Power Therapies uses horse therapy to enhance the lives of people with special needs
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube