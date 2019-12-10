Accuweather Alert: Ready for Winter special examines long range, climate change

Lee will visit Seaside Heights, New Jersey, which is still learning lessons from Superstorm Sandy seven years later. What used to be rare weather events, happen a lot more often, and will look at the impact the changing climate is having on our region.

Stacey Sager looks at restaurants and fishermen in the tri-state area that are facing a maritime mystery -- a massive shortage of scallops. More than 90 percent of the shellfish in Peconic Bay off Long Island have died this season. With the severe shortage, prices for the delicacy are soaring.

Cecily Tynan from our sister station WPVI introduces a piece on the Poconos, where the ski season is off to a fast start. Temperatures in the region dropped to record lows last month. So ski resorts began their seasons early, and their snow-making machines are cranking away. 6abc meteorologist Melissa Magee will have the story.

In New Jersey, the state's largest freshwater lake is undergoing a concerning transformation. Thousands used to gather at Lake Hopatcong for ice fishing competitions and wintertime carnivals. But warmer weather is changing the lake, and its community. Miguel Amaya will have the story.

When the mercury goes down, concerns go up for animals. Zoos in particular take many precautions to keep animals safe and warm in winter weather. Meteorologist Amy Freeze will give us a look.

Meteorologist Jeff Smith examines the constantly changing and improving technology that forecasters are using, helping us pinpoint severe weather and deliver accurate alerts. We use these high-tech tools to gather information, process it, and bring it to you.

Amy Freeze will look at the microclimates that exist within our area that can make forecasting such a challenge.

Derick Waller will go on a ridealong in a snow plow as part of a tour of the city Department of Sanitation.

NEW YORK -- Welcome to "Accuweather Alert -- Ready for Winter," a special hosted by senior meteorologist Lee Goldberg that will air Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. on ABC7 New York, and will be available for repeat viewing right here.As the temperature drops, the wind picks up, and the snow starts to fall, we need to brace for winter, and its potential to severely impact the tri-state area.The calendar says we are still officially several weeks from winter.But are we in for a cold and snowy winter season? Lee Goldberg will have your in-depth winter outlook.But we'll have so much more in this half-hour special: