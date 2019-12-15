weather

Lee Goldberg examines the impact super-sized storms have on our area

By
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey -- As the temperature drops, the wind picks up, and the snow starts to fall -- we need to brace for winter, and its potential to severely impact the Tri-State area.

This preparation for extreme conditions has precedent.


One example is Seaside Heights, New Jersey. People are still learning the lessons from Superstorm Sandy seven years later.

And what used to be rare weather events, happen a lot more often.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew jerseyseaside heightsaccuweathertropical weatherstormweatherstorm damage
WEATHER
Meteorologist Jeff Smith visits the National Weather Center to get a look at the new technology they're using to track storms
AccuWeather: Watch out for wind
Morning snow brings commuter challenges on area roads
VIDEO: Major hail storm pushes trash can down street
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jersey City shooting: white van recovered, may be linked to suspects
Police shoot suspect allegedly holding fake gun in the Bronx
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student; other teen released
AccuWeather: Watch out for wind
Woman sues CVS, alleges she was denied 'morning after' pill
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 7 years after shooting
Mega Millions:Jackpot rises to $372 million
Show More
Cardinal Dolan joins annual Kmart charity shopping day helping families in need
NYC SantaCon kicks off in Times Square
Bodycam video shows confrontation that led to death of NYPD officer
Police: Man snatches toy poodle from car in Chinatown
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
More TOP STORIES News