SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey -- As the temperature drops, the wind picks up, and the snow starts to fall -- we need to brace for winter, and its potential to severely impact the Tri-State area.
This preparation for extreme conditions has precedent.
One example is Seaside Heights, New Jersey. People are still learning the lessons from Superstorm Sandy seven years later.
And what used to be rare weather events, happen a lot more often.
Lee Goldberg examines the impact super-sized storms have on our area
