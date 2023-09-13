Adult care centers across NYC put on a talent competition

'Talent is Timeless' hosted a talent competition for all people over the age of 60, to participate and show off their talents while breaking stereotypes. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some things in life get better with age.

Adult care centers across New York City are putting that theory to the test with a competition they are calling 'Talent is Timeless.'

About 20% of New Yorkers are over the age of 60.

"We are not going to sit down and watch TV. I'm not going to do bingo," said Amanda Rodriguez, one of the participants. "You've got to go out there and dance, do Zumba, go to the gym and pick up some weights."

The Department for the Aging organized the talent competition as a way to combat ageism.

"(We are) really debunking this notion that any age your utility wains, or that your ability wains, or that your ability wains, or that your talents are diminished," said Commissioner Lorraine Cores Vazquez.

Wednesday's competitors had already made it through several rounds, as the competition started months ago at adult care centers across the five boroughs.

The final show will be held September 28 at the United Palace Theater where one of the hundreds of contestants will be crowned the winner.

