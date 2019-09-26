Health aide arrested in death of 85-year-old woman at New Jersey nursing home

CEDAR GROVE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A home health aide is accused of recklessly causing the death of an 85-year-old woman in her care at a nursing home in New Jersey.Monique Beaucejour, 46, was working as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Genesis Waterview Center in Cedar Grove on Aug. 13 when she allegedly left an elderly woman, who required total assistance with care, sitting on her bed.Officials say the woman fell and suffered serious head injuries and instead of calling for help, Beaucejour allegedly put the woman back in her bed and left her there.Authorities say Beaucejour later returned to the room and called for help -- pretending to have just discovered her lying injured in bed.The woman was taken to the hospital and died later that day."Elderly patients in nursing homes are dependent upon caregivers who are duty-bound to ensure their wellbeing. When a caregiver recklessly disregards that duty, the results can be tragic," said Attorney General Grewal. "Protecting this vulnerable population is paramount."Beaucejour is facing charges of reckless manslaughter, obstructing the administration of law, suppressing evidence to hinder prosecution and abandonment/neglect of an elderly person.She was fired from her job immediately and agreed to the temporary suspension of her certification pending the outcome of the criminal charges against her.----------