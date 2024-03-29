'Aladdin' the musical celebrates 10-year anniversary on Broadway

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It was a big night on Broadway on Thursday.

The red carpet was full with people helping mark the milestone, and there was a celebratory performance.

In those 10 years, the production has played over 3,500 performances, welcomed nearly 6 million guests to the New Amsterdam Theater and flown over 115 miles on the iconic magic carpet ride.

there are currently 11 productions of Aladdin around the world.

Disney is the parent company of ABC OTV stations.