Alleged serial jewelry snatcher targets senior citizens throughout New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An alleged serial jewelry snatcher is connected to at least eight robberies throughout New York City, four of which targeted victims age 75 and older.
Police are searching for 34-year-old Ezequiel Ortiz in connection the eight robberies that took place from May 4 through July 22 in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx. More than $3,100 has been stolen.
In some instances, Ortiz had allegedly approached his victims and asked if they wanted their jewelry cleaned or repaired, police said.
In other cases, Ortiz is accused of snatching necklaces, bracelets and rings from victims on the street.
One robbery took place inside a Brooklyn Dollar Tree, where he is accused of approaching a 75-year-old woman and offering to clean her necklace. When she removed the chain from her neck, he allegedly snatched it from her hands and fled.
The oldest victim was a 94-year-old man. Police said the alleged thief approached him on East Fordham Road in the Bronx, took his $500 ring, and fled on foot.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
