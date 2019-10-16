Alleged serial car burglar, dubbed 'Red Shoes' by police, arrested in Westchester County

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- An apparent serial car burglar who police believe has broken into dozens if not hundreds of vehicles in Westchester County has been arrested.Authorities say 24-year-old Dozzia Matock, of Mount Vernon, was caught on Beekman and South Columbus avenues Tuesday night.Police nicknamed him "Red Shoes" after he was caught on several surveillance cameras, mostly Ring doorbell cameras, going into cars at night while wearing red sneakers.Officers stepped up patrols over the quality of life issue they say they've been getting complaints about for over a month.Officials say he is being held on an outstanding larcey warrant and can currently only be charged in two break-ins after alleged stolen property was found in his possession, but they believe he is reponsible for scores of incidents.Police are reminding everyone to keep cars locked at night.----------