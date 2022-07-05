Traffic

Alternate Side Parking returns to pre-pandemic enforcement in NYC

EMBED <>More Videos

Alternate Side Parking rules return to pre-pandemic enforcement

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- After more than two years, Alternate Side Parking rules in New York City are back to the pre-pandemic frequency.

At the start of COVID-19, former Mayor Bill de Blasio reduced the number of days drivers had to move their cars for street cleaning, saying at the time that people weren't leaving their homes and it was an unnecessary burden.

But the Department of Sanitation has said its resulted in dirtier streets, with roughly half of drivers deciding not to move their cars at all and instead deal with a possibly weekly ticket.

Now, the rules have been fully restored beginning Monday, and drivers should expect to move their vehicles twice a week.

Posted regulations are once again in effect, and the rules apply for the entire time posted on sign.

Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the pandemic policy change had a disproportionate effect on the amount of cleaning the agency could do.

"Restoring asp to twice a week should more than double the amount of cleaning we can and will do," she said. "It's not about money grabbing, but it's really caring for your neighbors, for our community, because it's not just one street. Your garbage that you might have just littered on your block doesn't just stay there."

Violators will be facing a fine.

Tisch said restoration of Alternate Side Parking comes includes the rehiring of 41 workers who had been cut in 2021.

ALSO READ | Good Samaritan tries to save man seen jumping in Hudson River
EMBED More News Videos

A Good Samaritan tried to save a man seen jumping into the Hudson River.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citytrashlitteringparkingalternate sidesanitation workerstreet sweeper
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Person of interest taken into custody after 6 killed in IL shooting
Highland Park parade shooting victims range in age from 8 to 85
Fireworks dazzle night sky over New York City
2 police officers shot during July 4th festivities in Philadelphia
Tuesday marks 5 years since NYPD officer gunned down in the Bronx
Fire breaks out at Washington Heights high-rise
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Show More
People enjoy perfect weather at Tri-State beaches for 4th of July
AccuWeather: Humidity ticks up, late storms Tuesday
2 Long Island beaches reopen after lifeguard bit by shark
Teen arrested in Newark drive-by shooting that injured 9
Child found dead in Wallkill pool, adult in critical condition nearby
More TOP STORIES News