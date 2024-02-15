Amanda Gorman to perform at Carnegie Hall with renowned cellist Jan Vogler

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A classical musician will share the stage with America's most famous contemporary poet at Carnegie Hall Saturday night. The unusual pairing between Amanda Gorman and cellist Jan Vogler is intended to bring new and more diverse audiences to the concert hall.

But this is not the first time Vogler has pushed boundaries with a planned concert. The joint concert comes a few years after his chance meeting with Bill Murry on an international flight led to a series of performances with the star.

Murray and Vogler were an unlikely pair from two different worlds, but they sold out dozens of shows from the U.S. to Europe and beyond.

"It brought me so much joy to meet new people, meet new family in the arts," said Vogler.

The varied program even featured Murray dancing with Vogler's wife, violinist Mira Wang, as Vogler played along.

Having bridged two worlds at once, Vogler was determined to do it again after hearing poet Amanda Gorman, the youngest poet to read at a presidential inauguration, Vogler contacted her and suggested a joint appearance at Carnegie Hall.

"I saw Amanda, like all of us, at the inauguration of President Biden, and like all of us I was charmed by her presence and by her positiveness and optimism," Vogler said. "I'm very, very happy and also honored that she has this trust that we can actually get together onstage at the possibly greatest concert hall in the world and present poetry and Bach... and I think we will create a community that night together with the audience, and we'll experience this together."

ALSO READ | Manhattan bakery has ties to 2 local music legends

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.