These are some of the most popular beauty products on Amazon right now

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Localish and ABC's Owned TV station sites. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Calling all beauty junkies! Here's a roundup of highly-rated beauty products for you to fall in love with that have thousands of reviews.

1. Bioderma - Sensibio Micellar Water - $18.99

Bioderma is a cult favorite. Bioderma Micellar Water removes makeup, cleanses, and soothes the skin. Regardless of your skin type, Bioderma's range of products is designed to meet your skin's needs.

Image credit: Amazon

2. Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum - $36

Look good, feel good. This lash-enhancing serum is aimed at helping the appearance of your lashes, making them look longer and thicker. Grande Cosmetics expects you'll see results in 6 weeks with a total improvement in 3 months.

Image credit: Amazon

3. Maybelline Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner - $6.38

Maybelline's Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner will last on your eyelid for up to 12 hours and give you precise lines via its ultra fine tip.

Image credit: Amazon

4. Dermablend Loose Setting Powder - $32

This powder sets your makeup in place works for a variety of skin tones. The translucent shade won't add coverage but it will help control shine and minimize pores.

Image credit: Amazon

5. Urban Decay All-Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray - $36

A quick mist on your face locks your makeup for up to 16 hours for a more natural and dewy look.

Image credit: Amazon

6. Julep Tinted Lip Balm - $12

Hydrate your lips and add a pop of color at the same time. Swipe directly across lips for instant impact.

Image credit: Amazon

7. LAURA GELLER NEW YORK Baked Blush - $22.40

Get the natural glow-up you've been waiting for. This blush's formula is unique because it self-adjusts to your skin tone and is full of antioxidants, so your healthy glow is actually healthy for you.

Image credit: Amazon

8. URBAN DECAY Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette - $41.30

This wildly beautiful eye shadow palette includes 12 desert-inspired neutrals in creamy matte, metallic, and shimmer finishes. An eyeshadow brush is included to help you create the perfect smokey eye.

Image credit: Amazon

9. L'Oréal Anti-Redness BB Cream - $8.99

This multi-tasking cream is a 4-in-1 miracle. It neutralizes redness, corrects skin color for an even complexion, hydrates, and blurs imperfections.

Image credit: Amazon

10. The Original MakeUp Eraser - $19

Erase all makeup, including waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick, and more! Just add water.

Image credit: Amazon