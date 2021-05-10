Amber Alert canceled; 2-week-old baby girl found safe

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10607171" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officer Alyssa Vogel describes running through Times Square with the 4-year-old shooting victim to "Good Morning America."

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 2-week-old baby girl has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued on Monday afternoon.Police were searching for baby girl Chinna Payne and 27-year-old suspect Damion Payne.Authorities said the baby was abducted on Monday at 26 Lindsley Place at 12:45 p.m.The Amber alert was issued when they were last seen in East Orange and the suspect was believed to be armed with a gun.Payne was taken into custody and the little girl is said to be OK and reunited with her mother.Payne has been charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.Few other details were released.----------