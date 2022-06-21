Traffic

EMTs injured after 2 ambulances collide in Park Slope, Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Ambulances collide in Brooklyn; EMTs injured

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two ambulances collided in Brooklyn, injuring four emergency medical technicians.

It happened at 10:25 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Union Street and 7th Avenue in Park Slope.

The force of the collision sent one of the ambulances into the side of a Bank of America branch.

The EMTs were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital to be checked out.



No civilians were injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation

ALSO READ | College basketball star killed in NYC mass shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Nine people were shot, one of them fatally, when gunfire erupted in Harlem overnight. The victim who died was a college basketball star. Sonia Rincon has more on the story and reaction from family.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citybrooklynpark slopefdnytraffic accidentambulancecrash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dad, daughter wanted in Girl Scout cookie scam on Long Island
Photos of students with special needs using bathroom spark outrage
College basketball star killed in NYC mass shooting
AccuWeather Summer Solstice: Shower in spots
Taxi jumps curb, plows into pedestrians; group lifts cab off victims
Man killed, his 2 kids hurt when tree falls on truck on NY highway
2 men hurt in shooting on basketball court in the Bronx
Show More
Common join NYC leaders, students to paint Juneteenth mural at school
New Jersey reports first probable case of monkeypox
Argument over dog leads to deadly gun violence in Connecticut
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' sells for $75,000
Newark renames park after Harriet Tubman, launches new district
More TOP STORIES News