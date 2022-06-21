EMTs injured after 2 ambulances collide in Park Slope, Brooklyn

It happened at 10:25 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Union Street and 7th Avenue in Park Slope.
The force of the collision sent one of the ambulances into the side of a Bank of America branch.
The EMTs were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital to be checked out.
No civilians were injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation
ALSO READ | College basketball star killed in NYC mass shooting
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube