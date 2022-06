EMTs injured after 2 ambulances collide in Park Slope, Brooklyn

EMBED >More News Videos Nine people were shot, one of them fatally, when gunfire erupted in Harlem overnight. The victim who died was a college basketball star. Sonia Rincon has more on the story and reaction from family.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two ambulances collided in Brooklyn, injuring four emergency medical technicians.It happened at 10:25 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Union Street and 7th Avenue in Park Slope.The force of the collision sent one of the ambulances into the side of a Bank of America branch.The EMTs were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital to be checked out.No civilians were injured.The cause of the crash is under investigation----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.