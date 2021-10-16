82-year-old woman robbed of purse inside Upper West Side AMC movie theater

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An elderly woman was attacked and robbed of her purse inside a movie theater in Manhattan.

Police say the incident happened nearly two weeks ago on Sunday, October 3, just before 7 p.m.

According to authorities, three individuals approached an 82-year-old woman as she sat watching a movie inside an AMC theater, located at 1998 Broadway on the Upper West Side.

A struggle ensued after suspects grabbed and removed the victim's bag, which contained credit cards and a cell phone.

ALSO READ | Teen girl shot in head in Brooklyn park released from hospital
EMBED More News Videos

16-year-old Kyla Sobers-Batties was released from the hospital after getting shot in the head in a Brooklyn park two weeks ago.



The suspects then fled the theater.

Fortunately, the victim was not injured during the incident.

Police have released photos of two of three suspects.

RELATED | 16-year-old shot, killed at busy intersection on Lower East Side of Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Police say a 16-year-old male was pronounced dead after he was shot at the intersection of Delancey Street and Suffolk Street on the Lower East Side.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanupper west sideelderly womanpurse snatchingmoviesmovie theaterrobberywoman attacked
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather LIVE: Warnings, watches issued ahead of strong storm front
Bike messenger delivering food stabbed to death in e-bike robbery
Gabby Petito's ashes scattered at national park, dad's post suggests
Dead body found wrapped in comforter in NYC
Lotto player scores million-dollar ticket at NYC bodega
16-year-old shot, killed at busy intersection in NYC
COVID Update: CDC releases new guidance ahead of holiday season
Show More
Cat found shot on Long Island; $4,000 reward offered
Van Gogh artwork looted by Nazis to be auctioned in NYC
Man freed after spending 2 decades in prison for wrongful conviction
Man with 37 priors arrested in case of woman chased to NYC apartment
Slain NYPD detective's 'miracle baby' to receive full benefits
More TOP STORIES News