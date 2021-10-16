82-year-old woman robbed of purse inside Upper West Side AMC movie theater

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11129261" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 16-year-old Kyla Sobers-Batties was released from the hospital after getting shot in the head in a Brooklyn park two weeks ago.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An elderly woman was attacked and robbed of her purse inside a movie theater in Manhattan.Police say the incident happened nearly two weeks ago on Sunday, October 3, just before 7 p.m.According to authorities, three individuals approached an 82-year-old woman as she sat watching a movie inside an AMC theater, located at 1998 Broadway on the Upper West Side.A struggle ensued after suspects grabbed and removed the victim's bag, which contained credit cards and a cell phone.The suspects then fled the theater.Fortunately, the victim was not injured during the incident.Police have released photos of two of three suspects.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------