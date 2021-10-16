16-year-old shot, killed at busy intersection on Lower East Side of Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

16-year-old shot, killed at busy intersection in NYC

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teenager was shot and killed after gunfire rang out near a busy intersection in Manhattan Friday night.

Police say a 16-year-old male was pronounced dead after he was shot at the intersection of Delancey Street and Suffolk Street on the Lower East Side around 8:30 p.m.

Another victim, of an unknown age, walked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

ALSO READ | Teen girl shot in head in Brooklyn park released from hospital
EMBED More News Videos

16-year-old Kyla Sobers-Batties was released from the hospital after getting shot in the head in a Brooklyn park two weeks ago.



The condition of the second victim is unknown.

Police blocked off the scene, which was right in front of an AT&T store.

The investigation is ongoing.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower east sidemanhattannew york citydeadly shootingfatal shootinggun violenceshootingteen killedteen shot
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man freed after spending 2 decades in prison for wrongful conviction
Man with 37 priors arrested in case of woman chased to NYC apartment
AccuWeather Alert: Late rain to bring cooler temps
Slain NYPD detective's 'miracle baby' to receive full benefits
Adams plans to preserve NYC gifted program
NJ storage customers will be allowed in their Ida-flooded units
Masks and vaccines are a must this holiday season: CDC
Show More
Man robbed at gunpoint in NYC for $1 million in jewelry
Plane makes hard landing on Long Island beach; All passengers ok
NY high school closed until January as tests find mold, asbestos
Woman dragged by bright red van that fled NJ supermarket lot
Woman caught on camera dousing Yeshiva with gas, lighting it on fire
More TOP STORIES News