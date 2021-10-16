16-year-old shot, killed at busy intersection on Lower East Side of Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11129261" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 16-year-old Kyla Sobers-Batties was released from the hospital after getting shot in the head in a Brooklyn park two weeks ago.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teenager was shot and killed after gunfire rang out near a busy intersection in Manhattan Friday night.Police say a 16-year-old male was pronounced dead after he was shot at the intersection of Delancey Street and Suffolk Street on the Lower East Side around 8:30 p.m.Another victim, of an unknown age, walked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.The condition of the second victim is unknown.Police blocked off the scene, which was right in front of an AT&T store.The investigation is ongoing.----------