16-year-old shot, killed at busy intersection on Lower East Side of Manhattan

Police say a 16-year-old male was pronounced dead after he was shot at the intersection of Delancey Street and Suffolk Street on the Lower East Side around 8:30 p.m.
Another victim, of an unknown age, walked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.
The condition of the second victim is unknown.
Police blocked off the scene, which was right in front of an AT&T store.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
