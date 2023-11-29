American Airlines passenger arrested on NYC-bound after alleged assault on in-flight crew: police

A 29-year-old passenger was arrested aboard an American Airlines flight from Miami to New York Monday after allegedly assaulting multiple crew members.

According to the complaint, the man, identified as Bruno Machiavelo, had just boarded the LaGuardia Airport-bound flight from Miami International Airport when he told a flight attendant that he suffers from panic attacks and wanted medication from his checked bag.

When he was told the medication could not be retrieved, per the report, the individual then told the crew he "took planes down with panic attacks in the past."

Machiavelo is said to have become violent when approached to be escorted off the flight and allegedly struck multiple American Airlines employees.

"Acts of violence against our colleagues are not tolerated by American Airlines and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation," American said in a statement.

Machiavelo was taken into custody and charged with battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.