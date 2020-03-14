'American Idol' puts 2 local contestants in the spotlight

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two talented contestants from our area will be competing for their tickets to Hollywood.Sunday is the final round of auditions on "American Idol" before Hollywood week begins.Megan Knight is a singer-songwriter from Williamstown, New Jersey, and Gilberto Rivera moved to New York City from Puerto Rico.Rivera has been performing in the Delancey Street subway station in New York City for the past two years. "You never think you are going to be on American Idol," Rivera said.Knight is from Williamstown, NJ, and has been a singer-songwriter for more than 10 years."I have dreamed of traveling the world playing my music, and this entire experience has been surreal," Knight said.Watch these two talented singers battle it out Sunday on "American Idol."----------