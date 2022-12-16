Fire department activity near Penn Station tracks causes potential delays for NJ Transit, Amtrak

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Commuters taking coming to and going from NY Penn Station may experience delays Friday morning.

NJ Transit in and out of Penn Station is subject to up to 45-minute delays. There is fire department activity in one of the Hudson River Tunnels.

All Amtrak services arriving into and departing from Penn Station may also experience delays due to the activity near the tracks.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

