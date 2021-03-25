NYPD to announce new initiative to combat anti-Asian hate crimes in NYC

By Eyewitness Newsc
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is expected to address a new initiative to tackle rising hate crimes against the Asian community.

This comes as community members across New York City are stepping up to help protect Asian Americans against attacks.

Dozens of people have already volunteered for weekend patrols.

Earlier this week, the NYPD commissioner said officers and undercover police will be added to various neighborhoods in an effort to prevent hate crimes.

Already 60 plus people have volunteered. Patrols are held on weekends.

"Basically we are the eyes and ears of the community, document and take some notes," said Teresa Ting, Main Street Patrol.

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis renewed her call for more police and more money for the police, which was echoed by members of this community.

"We need money, we need funding for the NYPD, for more services for our community," said Lisa Chin, Health Essential Organization.

The issue is being tackled from the grassroots, to uniformed police, with the goal to show strength in numbers and quell the anti-Asian sentiment that is grown bolder this past year.

RELATED | Powerful photos from 'Stop Asian Hate' rallies around the country


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynypdhate crimeasian american
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo prioritized family & associates for COVID testing: Reports
NYPD issues alert to officers after recent mass shootings
1 suspect shot, another arrested during DEA operation in NJ: Officials
Cops lend hand to seniors seeking COVID shots
Murphy: no virtual learning in fall; Newark mayor wants vaccines opened to all
North Korea launches ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan
COVID Vaccine Updates:AstraZeneca lowers vaccine efficacy to 76% after review
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm and partly sunny
Man shares his recovery from skull crushing injury
Body believed to be volunteer firefighter recovered after deadly blaze
Ken Jeong donates $50K to families of victims in Atlanta spa shootings
'I cannot believe I'm alive': Trash can explodes in NYC subway station
More TOP STORIES News