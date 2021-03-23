How community groups are stepping up to help protect Asian-American neighbors in NYC

The police commissioner said Tuesday morning that officers and undercover police will be added to various neighborhoods like Flushing and Chinatown in an effort to prevent Asian American hate crimes
Duy Bandeston isn't sure more police will do the trick, so he's doing his part.
He is 17 years old, but is available to escort people as they walk through Chinatown or need to travel on the subway.
"They tell us where they want us to meet them, and then their destination, and then we can walk with them or take the train to wherever they need," he said.
Teresa Ting launched Main Street Patrol in Flushing after an assault on an elderly Asian American woman in February
More than 60 people have already volunteered for the weekend patrols.
"Basically we are just the eyes and the ears of the community, we don't want things to go unnoticed or un-reported, if we see someone being suspicious, we will document and take some notes," Ting said.
And in Bensonhurst, where an 89-year-old Asian American woman was set on fire in August by teenagers, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis renewed her call for more police and more money for the police, which was echoed by members of the community.
"We need the money for funding for NYPD so they can provide more service for our community," said Lisa Chin with Health Essential Organization.
But leave it to a teenager for perspective.
"It doesn't matter where we come from as long as we're here and committed anyone can make a difference," Bandeston said.
From more policing to rallies to community outreach- the goal is to show strength in numbers and quell the anti-Asian sentiment.
