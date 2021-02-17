'Get the (expletive) out of my way': Woman assaulted outside Queens bakery

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, where authorities say the man got into a verbal altercation with the 52-year-old woman.
"Get the (expletive) out of my way," he allegedly said before pushing the victim.
She fell and hit her head against a news stand box and was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens in stable condition.
Police are searching for a man seen on surveillance camera wearing a red hoodie with a green jacket and gray pants.
At this point, the incident is not being investigated as a hate crime.
Some celebrities have taken up the cause, led by actress Olivia Munn.
Awkwafina and Gemma Chan have also posted about the incident.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
