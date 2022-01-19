subway crime

Police searching for suspect who punched a man, flashed knife in anti-gay attack on train

By Katherine Lavacca
HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted a man on a subway train in the Bronx.

The suspect approached the 43-year-old victim making anti-gay remarks and called him, "Mexican garbage."

He then punched the victim in the face multiple times and displayed a knife.

The hate-fueled incident happened close to midnight on a northbound 4 train near the Highbridge area of The Bronx on Wednesday.

The suspect exited the train at the 167 Street station and fled the subway system.

The victim was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing by NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the event, or who recognizes the man in the sketch to come forward.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

