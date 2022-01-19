Police searching for suspect who punched a man, flashed knife in anti-gay attack on train

The suspect approached the 43-year-old victim making anti-gay remarks and called him, "Mexican garbage."
He then punched the victim in the face multiple times and displayed a knife.
The hate-fueled incident happened close to midnight on a northbound 4 train near the Highbridge area of The Bronx on Wednesday.
The suspect exited the train at the 167 Street station and fled the subway system.
The victim was treated on scene for minor injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing by NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the event, or who recognizes the man in the sketch to come forward.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.
ALSO READ | Mother of Burger King employee killed makes sorrowful plea after daughter's death
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip