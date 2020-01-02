2 women accused of attacking, stealing phone from Hasidic man in Brooklyn

NYPD has enhanced patrol presence in Jewish communities. Starting tonight, additional officers from the Strategic Response Group, the same highly trained unit that helped keep New Yorkers safe in Times Square last night, will be on the streets. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 1, 2020

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two women are accused of making anti-Semitic remarks and punching a Hasidic man before stealing his phone in Brooklyn.The attack happened Wednesday near Broadway and Gerry Street in Williamsburg just before 1 p.m.The 22-year-old victim says the women made anti-Semitic remarks and threatened to kill him before he was punched in the throat.He was taken to the hospital where he is said to be stable.Two suspects, a 34-year-old and a 24-year-old, were taken into custody on Broadway and Rutledge Street moments after the attack.The 34-year-old has been charged with robbery, aggravated harassment/hate crime, assault and criminal mischief. The other suspect is still in custody, but charges against her were not yet known.The incident remains under investigation.As anti-Semitic crimes are on the rise across the city, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said the NYPD will increase patrols in Jewish communities and people must be able to walk their own neighborhoods free from fear.The rash of anti-Semitic assaults - including a stabbing attack during a Hanukkah gathering in Monsey last week - prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo to visit Brooklyn in a show of support for the Jewish community.The governor shook hands and spoke with Orthodox residents of Williamsburg. He said all of New York feels disturbed by the incidents and New Yorkers stand in solidarity with the Jewish community.----------