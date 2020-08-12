New York Assemblywoman target of anti-Semitic vandalism

If your heart is full of hate you have no home in New York City.@Rebecca76AD, your city stands with you. @NYPDHateCrimes is investigating this. https://t.co/RlJXBWvT9P — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 11, 2020

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the vandal or vandals who targeted the district office of a New York Assemblywoman.Officials say an anti-Semitic note and a splash of white paint were found at New York Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright's office on the Upper East Side Tuesday.Seawright's staff arrived at the office in the morning to find white paint spattered across the office's storefront windows.Police say the vandals also slid a note under the door that contained anti-Semitic and obscene language directed towards the Assemblywoman.Seawright's team released a statement regarding the incident:"We will never be intimidated by this criminal act. We have called for a hate crimes investigation. We stand before you today to denounce this disgraceful and hateful crime. We will remain vigilant," the statement said.Seawright received support from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who tweeted and said the incident is under investigation.In addition, New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney joined Seawright outside of the district office to condemn the anti-Semitic defacement that was discovered."Anti-Semitism, or hatred of any kind, has no place in New York City," Maloney said. "I was dismayed to learn that my friend, Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright's, office was defaced with anti-Semitic symbols and note this morning. Unfortunately, this incident is part of an alarming spike of hate crimes and rhetoric throughout New York City and our nation."Seawright recently focused on combating anti-Semitism and featured New York State Jewish leaders during one of her weekly virtual town hall events.----------