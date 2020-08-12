New York Assemblywoman target of anti-Semitic vandalism

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the vandal or vandals who targeted the district office of a New York Assemblywoman.

Officials say an anti-Semitic note and a splash of white paint were found at New York Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright's office on the Upper East Side Tuesday.

Seawright's staff arrived at the office in the morning to find white paint spattered across the office's storefront windows.

Police say the vandals also slid a note under the door that contained anti-Semitic and obscene language directed towards the Assemblywoman.



RELATED | Jewish man attacked by 3 in possible bias crime in Midwood

Seawright's team released a statement regarding the incident:

"We will never be intimidated by this criminal act. We have called for a hate crimes investigation. We stand before you today to denounce this disgraceful and hateful crime. We will remain vigilant," the statement said.

Seawright received support from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who tweeted and said the incident is under investigation.



In addition, New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney joined Seawright outside of the district office to condemn the anti-Semitic defacement that was discovered.

"Anti-Semitism, or hatred of any kind, has no place in New York City," Maloney said. "I was dismayed to learn that my friend, Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright's, office was defaced with anti-Semitic symbols and note this morning. Unfortunately, this incident is part of an alarming spike of hate crimes and rhetoric throughout New York City and our nation."

Seawright recently focused on combating anti-Semitism and featured New York State Jewish leaders during one of her weekly virtual town hall events.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper east sidemanhattannew york citybias crimehate crimeanti semitismvandalismjewishmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Livery driver accused of raping 12-year-old passenger in NYC
Family astounded mom's rapist, killer will soon go free
Video shows partiers take over MTA bus while smoking, dancing in Queens
Arrest made after woman buying MetroCard randomly slashed
NY seat belt law aims to reduce motor vehicle tragedies
List: 38 more NY bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
Reaction to Biden's pick for VP
Show More
Teacher shortage forces NJ district into all remote learning
2 teens who nearly drowned off Long Island reunited with rescuer
Video: Quick action by NJ officers saves choking baby's life
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Kamala Harris: What to know about the California senator
More TOP STORIES News