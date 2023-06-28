9 hurt, including 1 firefighter, in Melrose apartment building fire

One firefighter and eight residents were injured in a Bronx apartment fire.

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire burned through an apartment building in the Bronx Wednesday morning, injuring nine people, including a firefighter.

The flames broke out on the third floor of the five-story building on Bonner Place in the Melrose section around 6:38 a.m.

Of the nine injuries, at least one of them is said to be serious, but non-life-threatening. The rest were minor injuries, including to the firefighter.

There appeared to be heavy damage in the five-story building.

Some 120 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control in just over an hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Gov. Hochul, others hail federal approval of congestion pricing

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.