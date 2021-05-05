Apartment fire leaves 8 injured, 3 seriously, in Bronx

Fire broke out in the cockloft of the building in the 3200 block of Park Avenue just after 5 a.m. Wednesday and quickly went to 3 alarms.
Video from the Citizen app showed flames shooting through the roof.
Initial reports indicated at eight people have been injured, three seriously.
Crews were working to contain the blaze.
MORE NEWS: Off-duty cop subdues woman after mid-air flight attendant attack on JFK flight
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip