Apartment fire leaves 8 injured, 3 seriously, in Bronx

A passenger was arrested for a mid-flight brawl aboard American Airlines 1357 from Miami to New York Sunday after she allegedly attacked a flight attendant.

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a blaze at an apartment building in the Bronx.Fire broke out in the cockloft of the building in the 3200 block of Park Avenue just after 5 a.m. Wednesday and quickly went to 3 alarms.Video from the Citizen app showed flames shooting through the roof.Initial reports indicated at eight people have been injured, three seriously.Crews were working to contain the blaze.----------