Apartment fire leaves 8 injured, 3 seriously, in Bronx

EMBED <>More Videos

Multiple people hurt in Bronx apartment fire

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a blaze at an apartment building in the Bronx.

Fire broke out in the cockloft of the building in the 3200 block of Park Avenue just after 5 a.m. Wednesday and quickly went to 3 alarms.

Video from the Citizen app showed flames shooting through the roof.



Initial reports indicated at eight people have been injured, three seriously.

Crews were working to contain the blaze.

MORE NEWS: Off-duty cop subdues woman after mid-air flight attendant attack on JFK flight
EMBED More News Videos

A passenger was arrested for a mid-flight brawl aboard American Airlines 1357 from Miami to New York Sunday after she allegedly attacked a flight attendant.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybronxmelrosefdnyapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in crash involving FedEx tractor trailer on LIE
Rutgers professor dies of COVID-19 in India
Latest hate crime attacks spark call for revisiting bail reform laws
AccuWeather: Heavy showers and a thundershower
Transit Authority president rides subway amid spike in violent crime
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
Man from NJ stuck in India after traveling to care for sick father
Show More
'He was so lucky': 3-year-old survives 5-story fall out NYC window
3 dead in NJ house fire, investigated as possible murder suicide
One of the world's best restaurants is going vegan
New York eviction moratorium extended through end of August
Chauvin's lawyer seeks new trial, hearing to impeach verdict
More TOP STORIES News