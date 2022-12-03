FDNY battles flames in cockloft of Upper Manhattan apartment fire; nine suffer minor injuries

An early-morning fire in Upper Manhattan has displaced multiple apartment residents. Nine people suffered minor injuries. Marcus Solis has more.

UPPER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a five-alarm fire in an Upper Manhattan apartment building early Saturday morning.

Officials say flames quickly broke out around 2 a.m. at 617 West 141st Street.

The blaze ravaged through the top floor and cockloft of the building. Seven residents and two firefighters suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Fire officials noted that when fire spreads to the cockloft of a building, the flames can grow fast and be stubborn to put out.

"So, if fire gets in that space, it can quickly spread throughout the entire top floor of the building. We have seven apartments on the top floor and all seven were affected by fire," FDNY Chief John Hodgens said.

There was extensive damage throughout the building during the fire, as lower apartment units were affected by the amount of water used by firefighters.

Everyone got out of the building safely and the Red Cross is helping residents who are displaced.

