Apparent house explosion sparks large fire in Brentwood

By Eyewitness News
BRENTWOOD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- An apparent explosion at a home on Long Island resulted in a large fire.

It happened on Peters Drive in Brentwood at around noon on Thursday.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the home.



Fire is said to have spread throughout the house.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.



The cause of the fire is preliminarily believed to be from a propane tank.

Related topics:
brentwoodsuffolk countyexplosionfirehouse fire
