Argument leads to deadly shooting in Brooklyn, NYPD says

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Brooklyn Friday morning.The gunfire rang out at 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Herzl Street in Brownsville.Eyewitness News is told a 38-year-old man was shot in the stomach after getting into an argument with another man.He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.So far, there have been no arrests.----------