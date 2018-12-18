Armed robbery of $45k in cell phones caught on camera, suspect leaves in taxi

You can see the suspect holding a gun as he walks into the store on Broadway with a rolling suitcase.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
New video shows an armed robbery at a Verizon store in Lower Manhattan.

You can see the suspect holding a gun as he walks into the store on Broadway with a rolling suitcase on November 29th at 7:45 p.m.

He points the gun at a worker, forcing him to open the store's safe.

The suspect packed up $45,000 worth of cell phones and electronics in his suitcase and stole $400 from the register, before taking off in a taxi.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, in his 30s, 5'8" to 5'10" tall and 200lbs.

He was last seen wearing a blue and red baseball cap with the letters "PR" on the front, a blue jacket, blue jeans, dark colored shoes and he had a green rolling suitcase.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

