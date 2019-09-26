US Army warns of mass shooting threats online linked to new 'Joker' movie

The U.S. military is warning of safety concerns surrounding the new Warner Bros. movie, 'Joker.'

U.S. Army officials in Oklahoma said they've been alerted to online chatter about a possible mass shooting at a theater during next week's release of the psychological thriller 'Joker,' which stars Joaquin Phoenix. But officials stressed that there's no specific plot or location.

Twelve people were killed during a screening of 'The Dark Knight Rises' at a theater in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012.

'Joker' is scheduled for release on October 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie theateroklahomamovie premieremass shootingu.s. & worldthreatarmy
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acting intel boss to speak; Democrats call complaint 'disturbing'
Port Authority to vote on proposal to raise tolls and fares
Mystery odor stinking up streets of New Jersey
AccuWeather: Warmer with a shower in spots
2 arrested after 2-year-old boy found on roof of CT home
Parents sue after 2-year-old dies falling out apartment window
Heroes honored for saving girl dragged in front of NYC subway train
Show More
FedEx, NYPD impersonators tie up, rob Brooklyn family, police say
Officials remain hopeful missing NJ girl is alive
Met Opera opens season without Plácido Domingo amid harassment probe
Gov. Cuomo, Food Network star Sandra Lee announce split
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
More TOP STORIES News