Woman arrested in Florida in brazen murder on Brooklyn street

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman arrested in Florida in brazen murder on NYC street

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 42-year-old woman was arrested Monday in Florida in connection to the execution-style murder of Delia Johnson in Brooklyn.

Johnson, 42, was standing on a street in August when the suspect casually walked up behind her and shot her in the head.

The brazen murder was captured on surveillance video that was too graphic to show in its entirety, but police released it in hopes that it would lead to an arrest.

Claudia Banton was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, and she is awaiting extradition to New York.

Few other details were released.

Note: Video in this story is from a previous report.

ALSO READ | Travis Scott vows to cover funeral costs of Astroworld Fest victims

EMBED More News Videos

RELATED VIDEO: After 8 people were killed in the Astroworld Festival chaos, a question that is still unanswered is why did the concert continue? Our partners at the Houston Chronicle delved into a timeline of events and worked to uncover who knew what.





----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklyncrown heightsmurdershootingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News