Woman arrested in Florida in brazen murder on Brooklyn street

Johnson, 42, was standing on a street in August when the suspect casually walked up behind her and shot her in the head.
The brazen murder was captured on surveillance video that was too graphic to show in its entirety, but police released it in hopes that it would lead to an arrest.
Claudia Banton was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, and she is awaiting extradition to New York.
Few other details were released.
Note: Video in this story is from a previous report.
