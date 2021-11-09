Woman arrested in Florida in brazen murder on Brooklyn street

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11212584" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

RELATED VIDEO: After 8 people were killed in the Astroworld Festival chaos, a question that is still unanswered is why did the concert continue? Our partners at the Houston Chronicle delved into a timeline of events and worked to uncover who knew what.