FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --Police arrested a woman in the hit-and-run death of a 77-year-old woman who was on her way home from church.
Geum Min, 58, was arrested in the hit-and-run death of Jum Sim Yim. Yim was struck on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing between 32nd and 33rd avenues just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.
She was found lying on the side of the road. She lived just a block away from where she was hit.
Yim was taken to Flushing Hospital and pronounced dead.
Min is now facing charges that include leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield to a pedestrian, and failure to exercise due care.
"What evil person would just hit-and-run? You know?" said the victim's daughter, Mimi Yim.
The victim's children say Yim had just left church after praying on Parsons Boulevard, like she did every morning, when someone struck her, killed her and just drove away.
"Imagine your mother, your grandmother, any special person laying on that floor..what would you do?" said Mimi, the victim's daughter.
Her daughter Mimi tearfully remembered their last conversation, moments before her mom set out for church.
"Early this morning, when I told her to dress warm, before she left," she said.
"I think it's horrible, I feel so sorry about her," a resident said.
"Oh my goodness, I'm so sorry to hear that, so very sorry," another said. "It's a very busy area here."
