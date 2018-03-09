Arrest made after mother, son shot on Christmas Day on Staten Island

Sandra Bookman has the details on a woman who was arrested in Miami for a shooting on Staten Island.

Eyewitness News
NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) --
An arrest has been made in a double shooting on Christmas Day on Staten Island.

Police took Nadia Williams, 30, into custody in Miami.

Williams is accused of firing several shots at a 42-year-old woman and her 19-year-old son as they drove along Prospect Avenue in New Brighton.

Police say a front desk worker at a hotel Williams was visiting recognized her and called police.

