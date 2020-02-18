KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- The man accused of raping a masseuse in Queens was arrested on Tuesday.
Police say the man posed as a customer at Vivi Massage Spa in Kew Gardens Monday afternoon.
When the 45-year-old spa worker entered his room, he pulled out a knife and demanded cash.
She handed over $100, and police say he raped her before leaving.
Police said Luchiano Crooks, 26, was arrested on charges of rape, robbery and criminal sex act.
The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Queens, where she was treated and released.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Spa masseuse raped, robbed in Queens by man posing as customer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More