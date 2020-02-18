Spa masseuse raped, robbed in Queens by man posing as customer

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- The man accused of raping a masseuse in Queens was arrested on Tuesday.Police say the man posed as a customer at Vivi Massage Spa in Kew Gardens Monday afternoon.When the 45-year-old spa worker entered his room, he pulled out a knife and demanded cash.She handed over $100, and police say he raped her before leaving.Police said Luchiano Crooks, 26, was arrested on charges of rape, robbery and criminal sex act.The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Queens, where she was treated and released.----------