Arrest made in deadly Queens subway stabbing

By Eyewitness News
Police arrest man accused of deadly subway stabbing in Queens

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Police have arrested the suspect who they say was behind a deadly subway stabbing in Queens.

Mark Albano, 34, was charged with murder.

He is accused of killing a man who was homeless.

The incident happened April 23 at the Grand Avenue Newton Station in Elmhurst.

Authorities say they found the victim with a stab wound to his upper chest and shoulder area on the southbound platform of the M/R line.

MORE NEWS: Police searching for person of interest in Times Square shooting that injured 3, including child
