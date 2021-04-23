Man fatally stabbed inside Elmhurst, Queens subway station

Newscopter 7 was over the scene as police investigated.
It happened at 5:42 a.m. Someone called 911 and asked for help for the unconscious man on the southbound platform of the M/R line at Grand Avenue.
When police arrived, they found the man with a stab wound to his upper chest, shoulder area.
He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.
So far, there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.
