19-year-old arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of teenager in Passaic County

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Passaic County.
The Passaic Police Department took John Martinez into custody and said he's been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes.
A 16-year-old and 17-year-old allegedly got into an argument with Martinez early Saturday morning, according to the police.
That argument escalated and Martinez allegedly stabbed both teenagers, according to police.
The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the 17-year-old was transported to St. Joseph's University Medical Center for treatment.
If Martinez is found guilty he could face a minimum of 30 years up to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge alone.
The state intends to file a motion to detain Martinez before his trial begins.
