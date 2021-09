Arrest made after man kicked woman down Brooklyn subway escalator

EMBED >More News Videos Police in Moab released a body camera video of the interaction between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- An arrest has been made after a woman was kicked down an escalator at a Brooklyn subway station.Police announced the arrest on Friday evening. The details surrounding the suspect and arrest were not yet known.The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on September 9 at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Boerum Hill.Video of the incident showed the suspect kicking the woman in the chest after he walked past her on the stairs.The 32-year-old victim, who didn't want her name used, said earlier this week that the man pushed his way past her as they rode up the escalator to the street, and she told him he should have said, "Excuse me.""He just kicked me out of nowhere," she said. "And I just came tumbling down the escalator, past everyone, all the way to the bottom floor."She suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee, right thigh and left ankle, but she declined medical attention."'Say excuse me,' that's the New York way,' and that was it," she said. "And then out of nowhere, he felt the need to have to kick me down the stairs. You know, as if I had the audacity to address him and tell him and say, 'Excuse me,' at that moment. He felt like he just had to kick me down."The victim said the experience has left her traumatized.----------