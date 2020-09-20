Nearly a dozen arrested during 'Abolish ICE' rallies in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least 86 people were arrested Saturday night during 'Abolish ICE' rallies in Times Square and 1 Police Plaza.

Video posted to social media shows officers trying to forcibly remove demonstrators from the middle of Seventh Avenue.

Police say numerous arrests were made after some protesters blocked traffic.

The arrests made near 1 Polize Plaza were protesters who had gathered to wait for protesters that had been arrested in Times Square, and were being processed there.

A majority of the arrests were for disorderly conduct.

The protesters called for the abolishment of ICE.

Earlier in the week, protesters rallied outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan, where property in and around the building was vandalized.

RELATED | Federal building vandalized during 'Abolish ICE' rally in Manhattan
NYPD says dozens of protesters rallied outside and inside of 26 Federal Plaza just before 6 p.m., calling for ICE to abolished.


