Federal building vandalized during 'Abolish ICE' rally in Manhattan

NYPD says dozens rallied outside and inside of 26 Federal Plaza just before 6 p.m., calling for ICE to abolished.
A flyer promoting the protest was posted to Twitter on Wednesday.
There is also an "abolish ICE" action at 26 Federal Plaza, home of ICE's field office in the city, planned for 4PM today. Thanks to multiple sources who brought this to our attention. pic.twitter.com/ulARu2Z73b— NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) September 16, 2020
According to officials, demonstrators spray painted outside the entrance of the building, which houses ICE offices, and part of a revolving glass door was also smashed.
Police say demonstrators forced their way into the lobby of the building protesting the alleged abuses at an ICE detention facility.
So far no arrests have been made in the incident.
Submit a News Tip