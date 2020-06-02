As sun sets on NYC, looting starts back up at luxury shops

Businesses on 5th and Madison avenues were spotted quickly throwing up plywood to prevent looting on Monday night.
#BREAKING: dystopian scene in heart of boarded up luxury retail district on #MadisonAvenue. Dozens of cops see what they believe to be looting suspects walking around and riding on scooters, but haven’t done anything yet. So cops showing force everywhere to prevent it. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/jf3QGd2XdT— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) June 2, 2020
However, several businesses were vandalized and broken into.
NYPD officers were standing by shops with shattered windows like the The Nintendo Store, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Barnes and Noble. Mannequins could be seen on the broken glass-covered sidewalks.
Attempted looters clashed with police as vandals smashed into a boutique tea shop in the middle of Rockefeller Center.
Police made one arrest, tackling a man to the ground.
#BREAKING: #looting has started on Madison Avenue. At least one store hit. Very tense scene with huge @NYPD19Pct presence. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/yugmc4xI1P— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) June 2, 2020
The looting continued further downtown where looters were caught on camera breaking into a Nordstrom Rack at Union Square.
A few moments later, windows broken, neighbouring stores looted and then a frighteningly loud bang from a firework.— Joel Labi (@JoelLabi) June 2, 2020
No placards, no chants, just an eye on destruction. The looters are back in Union Square - this is no longer a protest here. #NYCPROTEST pic.twitter.com/H8IfVRgQ97
There were more than 250 people arrested into the early morning hours Monday as protesters moved from Downtown Brooklyn and Midtown into SoHo, where numerous stores were looted.
High-end stores like Bloomingdales, Gucci, Nike Soho, Chanel, Tory Burch, Kate Spade were all vandalized. Best Buy in Union Square and several drug stores were also hit.
During the SoHo looting, one man was shot.
On Saturday night, Apple stores, a Verizon store and clothing stores were all damaged and contents inside taken.
RELATED STORIES:
SoHo like a war zone after looters go on rampage
Search for vandals who spray painted St. Patrick's Cathedral
President Trump takes shelter in White House bunker
Mayor de Blasio's daughter arrested during protests in NYC
Sunday's protests largely peaceful until night came
NYPD vehicle drives into group of Brooklyn protesters
Video shows NYPD officer shoving woman to ground during Floyd protests
PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC
Minneapolis Park Police release bodycam footage near George Floyd's in-custody death
3 people, including Catskills woman, face federal charges in Molotov police attacks: source
Brooklyn protests: Calls for review of violent protests, police response; hundreds arrested
1 federal officer killed, 1 critically hurt near California protest in 'act of domestic terrorism'
Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder
Mayor de Blasio urges protesters to remain peaceful, socially distant
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube