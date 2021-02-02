Police: Woman doing donuts before driving into LI Sound during nor'easter

Dramatic video showed first responders rescuing two people from the vehicle submerged in the water off Cummings Park in Stamford during the nor'easter Monday.
Deputy Chief Matt Palmer said it was one of the most dire situations the department has ever been in, mere seconds away from there being a very different outcome.
He said rescue efforts were complicated by the snow and the unusually high tide, and that they were inches away from the truck floating away.
RELATED | How much snow has fallen in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Stamford police say the woman, identified as 37-year-old Ashley Lionetti, was doing donuts in the parking lot, and as she was exiting, she became turned around due to poor visibility and drove off the wall.
Her vehicle ended up about 35 feet out into the water, with only the bed of the truck sticking out.
Lionetti was able to exit through the rear window and get onto the bed, but the man was stuck in the cab.
Firefighters stretched their tower ladder to its full capacity in order to reach the vehicle.
As weather conditions continued to deteriorate, the vehicle continued to submerge deeper into the frigid waters.
RELATED | Winter wallop as a marathon nor'easter slams New York City and the Tri-State
Firefighters attempted to extricate the man occupant through a small rear window, but they say his size made it very challenging.
Firefighters in the water continued to work quickly as the vehicle sunk deeper, and one firefighter maintained a physical hold on the man's arm and was able to pull him through the small window after the truck was completely under water.
Once he was free, firefighters placed him into the tower ladder, and both occupants were brought to shore.
The man was taken to the hospital, conscious but with some lacerations. Lionetti declined medical care at the scene.
Lionetti was charged with Reckless Operation.
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip