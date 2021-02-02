Police: Woman doing donuts before driving into LI Sound during nor'easter

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A woman has been charged after alleged reckless actions led to her driving her truck off a retaining wall and into the Long Island Sound.

Dramatic video showed first responders rescuing two people from the vehicle submerged in the water off Cummings Park in Stamford during the nor'easter Monday.

Deputy Chief Matt Palmer said it was one of the most dire situations the department has ever been in, mere seconds away from there being a very different outcome.

He said rescue efforts were complicated by the snow and the unusually high tide, and that they were inches away from the truck floating away.

RELATED | How much snow has fallen in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Stamford police say the woman, identified as 37-year-old Ashley Lionetti, was doing donuts in the parking lot, and as she was exiting, she became turned around due to poor visibility and drove off the wall.

Her vehicle ended up about 35 feet out into the water, with only the bed of the truck sticking out.

Lionetti was able to exit through the rear window and get onto the bed, but the man was stuck in the cab.

Firefighters stretched their tower ladder to its full capacity in order to reach the vehicle.
EMBED More News Videos

Video from the Stamford Fire Department shows the dramatic rescue after a pickup truck plunged into the water.


As weather conditions continued to deteriorate, the vehicle continued to submerge deeper into the frigid waters.

RELATED | Winter wallop as a marathon nor'easter slams New York City and the Tri-State
EMBED More News Videos

Heavy snow and winds will continue throughout the area overnight before becoming lighter on Tuesday.


Firefighters attempted to extricate the man occupant through a small rear window, but they say his size made it very challenging.

Firefighters in the water continued to work quickly as the vehicle sunk deeper, and one firefighter maintained a physical hold on the man's arm and was able to pull him through the small window after the truck was completely under water.

Once he was free, firefighters placed him into the tower ladder, and both occupants were brought to shore.

The man was taken to the hospital, conscious but with some lacerations. Lionetti declined medical care at the scene.

Lionetti was charged with Reckless Operation.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
stamfordfairfield countywater rescuerescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow Stream Live Updates: Tri-State digging out from nor'easter
How much snow where you live?
Above-ground subway, LIRR, Metro-North back in service
AccuWeather Alert: More snow today from marathon nor'easter
NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang tests positive for COVID-19
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded in Florida
Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
Show More
Staten Island Chuck predicts early spring, contradicts Punxsutawney Phil
Actor Hal Holbrook dies at 95
Livery driver stops to help man on side of road, gets robbed
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she is sexual assault survivor
COVID Updates: 2 vaccines showing promising results against variants
More TOP STORIES News