AccuWeather Alert: Winter wallop as a marathon nor'easter slams New York City and the Tri-State

Winter Storm Warning issued for New York City and the Tri-State area
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City experienced its snowiest day in 5 years on Monday as more than a foot of snow fell in Central Park, while parts of New Jersey topped 2 feet.



The relentless storm piled on 3-inches of snow an hour at times while wicked wind gusts caused blowing snow that limited visibility and drifts that buried parked cars to their windows.

RELATED: Snowfall totals around New York and the Tri-State area

Monday night will stay windy and snow will be heavy at times.

Snow tapers off Tuesday but blowing and drifting will continue as winds stay gusty. The event could well last 48 hours, making it a rare snowstorm the likes of which we see every five to 10 years, ABC7 meteorologist Jeff Smith said.

Before it's over, parts of New York City could see 18 inches of snow, with even higher amounts to the north and west as the heaviest snow shifts in that direction.

RELATED: School closings for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

The winter storm warning continues on Tuesday as the storm slowly pulls away. It'll still be blustery and chilly. Additional significant accumulation is not likely during the day Tuesday, but don't be surprised to see a few more inches before the storm finally departs.

The snow itself will likely remain fluffy throughout the event, because it's so cold, but could become wetter and heavier in coastal airs that see mixing.

Coastal areas will also have to contend with the risk of flooding from the powerhouse storm, with flood warnings in effect on Long Island until 3 a.m. Tuesday. These areas face a risk of moderate coastal flooding, but some areas could see major flooding.

High tide Monday night could bring 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 feet of inundation in vulnerable areas, areas like Freeport and Lindenhurst on Long Island and the South Shore back bays. The storm's slow-moving nature will encompass several high-tide cycles, adding to the concerns.

RELATED: Live winter storm updates from around the Tri-State

Stay with the AccuWeather team for continuing updates.

SEND YOUR SNOW PHOTOS HERE:


ADDITIONAL WINTER STORM COVERAGE

Winter Storm Warnings issued by the National Weather Service
Snow Stream live winter storm updates
New York CIty declares state of emergency
Mass transit and travel information
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
How much snow where you live?
Storm surge concern as Long Island gets hit with heavy snow, wind
AccuWeather Alert: Marathon snowstorm winds down
Heavy snow in New Jersey, residents urged to stay home
