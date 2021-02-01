How much snow has fallen in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the latest snowfall totals from around New York City and the Tri-State area.So far, the highest totals are reported in New Jersey, including 9.1 inches in Westfield.The snow totals are officially reported by the National Weather Service below (and keep checking back for updates):Fairfield CountyNorwalk 4.0 in 0800 AM 02/01 COCORAHSTrumbull 3.5 in 0530 AM 02/01 COCORAHSDanbury 3.5 in 0800 AM 02/01 COCORAHSFairfield 3.0 in 0650 AM 02/01 PublicNewtown 3.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSDarien 3.0 in 0745 AM 02/01 COCORAHSRidgefield 2.8 in 0630 AM 02/01 COCORAHSBridgeport Airport 2.8 in 0800 AM 02/01 Official NWS ObsNorwalk 2.8 in 0805 AM 02/01 PublicBethel 2.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSNorwalk 2.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSStratford 2.0 in 0800 AM 02/01 COCORAHSBrookfield 1.8 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSMonroe 1.5 in 0600 AM 02/01 COCORAHSMiddlesex CountyKillingworth 2.2 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSDurham 2.2 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSHigganum 2.2 in 0800 AM 02/01 COCORAHSKillingworth 1.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSNew Haven CountyWaterbury 2.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSEast Haven 2.0 in 0600 AM 02/01 COCORAHSNew Haven 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSNaugatuck 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSGuilford 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COOPProspect 1.8 in 0600 AM 02/01 COCORAHSMadison Center 1.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSNew London CountyNew London 1.6 in 0800 AM 02/01 COCORAHSPawcatuck 1.4 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSCentral Waterford 1.3 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSNorwich 1.2 in 0600 AM 02/01 COCORAHSLedyard Center 1.2 in 0800 AM 02/01 Trained SpotterEast Lyme 1.1 in 0600 AM 02/01 COCORAHSNiantic 1.0 in 0600 AM 02/01 COCORAHSMystic 1.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSBergen CountyDumont 5.5 in 0720 AM 02/01 Broadcast MediaTenafly 5.3 in 0800 AM 02/01 PublicRamsey 5.1 in 0810 AM 02/01 PublicHillsdale 5.0 in 0730 AM 02/01 Broadcast MediaFranklin Lakes 4.9 in 0800 AM 02/01 Trained SpotterNew Milford 4.8 in 0700 AM 02/01 Trained SpotterWashington Townshi 4.2 in 0700 AM 02/01 Trained SpotterRidgewood 4.2 in 0700 AM 02/01 PublicWaldwick 4.1 in 0747 AM 02/01 PublicWestwood 3.6 in 0700 AM 02/01 Trained SpotterEssex CountyMillburn 7.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 PublicLivingston 7.0 in 0730 AM 02/01 PublicNorth Caldwell 6.2 in 0753 AM 02/01 Trained SpotterNewark Airport 5.2 in 0651 AM 02/01 Official NWS ObsBelleville 4.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 PublicHudson CountyHarrison 7.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COOPHoboken 5.0 in 0500 AM 02/01 PublicPassaic CountyFranklin Lakes 6.0 in 0800 AM 02/01 PublicLittle Falls Twp 5.6 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSWayne Twp 5.3 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSHawthorne 5.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSWest Milford 3.5 in 0625 AM 02/01 PublicUnion CountyWestfield 9.1 in 0822 AM 02/01 PublicRoselle Park 8.4 in 0830 AM 02/01 Trained SpotterWestfield 7.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSBronx CountyEast Tremont 5.7 in 0700 AM 02/01 CO-OP ObserverKings CountyConey Island 6.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 PublicNassau CountyEast Williston 6.5 in 0800 AM 02/01 PublicBrookville 6.5 in 0836 AM 02/01 PublicMassapequa 5.8 in 0630 AM 02/01 Trained SpotterMerrick 5.8 in 0700 AM 02/01 Trained SpotterN Syosset 5.4 in 0700 AM 02/01 Trained SpotterNew Hyde Park 4.2 in 0415 AM 02/01 Trained SpotterSyosset 2.5 in 0805 AM 02/01 COOPNew York CountyENE New York 6.5 in 0748 AM 02/01 PublicNNE Battery Park 5.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 PublicCentral Park 5.3 in 0651 AM 02/01 Official NWS ObsOrange CountyN Port Jervis 7.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COOPPort Jervis 5.5 in 0630 AM 02/01 COCORAHSMiddletown 5.0 in 0715 AM 02/01 Fire Dept/RescuePine Bush 4.5 in 0800 AM 02/01 PublicGreenwood Lake 3.8 in 0800 AM 02/01 COCORAHSWalden 3.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSWNW Monroe 3.0 in 0600 AM 02/01 Trained SpotterMonroe 2.5 in 0720 AM 02/01 Emergency MngrPutnam CountyCold Spring 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSQueens CountyBayside 6.1 in 0545 AM 02/01 PublicNW Bellerose 5.5 in 0715 AM 02/01 PublicNYC/JFK 4.6 in 0651 AM 02/01 Official NWS ObsSE Jamaica 4.3 in 0800 AM 02/01 Emergency MngrNYC/La Guardia 4.1 in 0651 AM 02/01 Official NWS ObsRichmond CountyENE Todt Hill 6.8 in 0815 AM 02/01 PublicESE Heartland Village 6.3 in 0714 AM 02/01 PublicStaten Island 6.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSRockland CountyStony Point 4.3 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHSNNW Stony Point 4.3 in 0700 AM 02/01 Trained SpotterSuffolk CountyWest Babylon 5.0 in 0645 AM 02/01 PublicCenterport 4.4 in 0700 AM 02/01 COOPBrightwaters 4.0 in 0800 AM 02/01 COCORAHSSayville 3.4 in 0830 AM 02/01 NWS EmployeeCentereach 3.0 in 0600 AM 02/01 COCORAHSNWS Office 3.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 Official NWS ObsIslip Airport 2.9 in 0651 AM 02/01 Official NWS ObsMattituck 1.6 in 0800 AM 02/01 COCORAHSBridgehampton 1.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 COOPOrient Point 1.5 in 0800 AM 02/01 COOPNW Jamesport 1.4 in 0630 AM 02/01 PublicWestchester County 'S Yonkers 5.2 in 0745 AM 02/01 Trained SpotterHastings-on-Hudson 5.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 PublicThornwood 5.0 in 0759 AM 02/01 COCORAHSNNW Goldens Bridge 4.0 in 0715 AM 02/01 PublicShrub Oak 3.0 in 0630 AM 02/01 COOPSouth Salem 2.7 in 0715 AM 02/01 COCORAHS